Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 1 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

A man was fatally shot in South Shore.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 23, 2022 03:14 AM
Crime_Scene_Tape2.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed, and another person was wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

  • A man was fatally shot in South Shore on the Far South Side. The man, 33, was in the 7400 block of South Jeffery Boulevard about 6:25 p.m. when he was shot in the face by someone who approached him, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries. His name hasn’t been released yet. No one was in custody.
  • In non-fatal shootings, a person was in custody after a man was wounded in a domestic related shooting in Logan Square on the Northwest Side. The man, 57, was arguing with someone he knew in the 2400 block of North Springfield Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when he was shot in the wrist and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in good condition. A person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charges were pending.

Thirteen people were wounded in shootings Monday citywide.

