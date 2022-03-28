The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Man shot and killed standing in alley in Lakeview

The man, 47, was in an alley in the 3400 block of North Clark Street about 10:15 p.m. when he was shot in the chest and armpit, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
 March 28, 2022 02:47 AM
Police_Tape_1__21_.jpg

A man was shot and killed March 27, 2022 on the North Side.

Sun-times file

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Lakeview on the North Side.

The man, 47, was in an alley in the 3400 block of North Clark Street about 10:15 p.m. when he was shot in the chest and armpit, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was initially reported in critical condition, but later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

The homicide is the first in the Lakeview community area this year, according to Sun-Times data. One person was killed in the community last year.

Kendra Gardner, 41, was found shot to death May 25, 2021 around 4:20 p.m. in the front seat of a parked car near the 3000 block of North Clifton Avenue, less than a mile southwest from where the man was shot, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

