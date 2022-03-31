The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Teen charged with murder, attempted murder in South Shore shooting that left 2 men dead and 2 others wounded

On March 21, the 17-year-old allegedly fired on a group of people on a sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting in South Shore March 21, 2022.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting at a group of people on a sidewalk in South Shore earlier this month, killing two men and wounding two others.

The teen is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, Chicago police said.

On March 21, the 17-year-old allegedly fired on a group of people on a sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street, police said.

Deshawn Champion, 32, was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, authorities said.

Antonio Wilson, 23, was taken to the same hospital and also pronounced dead, authorities said.

A third man, 31, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said. Another 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

A 20-year-old man who was also in the group was not wounded, police said.

Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

