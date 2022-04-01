Boy, 15, shot during argument in Back of the Yards

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded during an argument Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The gunman drove up in a white vehicle and opened fire around 8:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.
The teen was shot in his abdomen and thigh, and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.
Police reported no arrests.
