6 shot during gathering in Elgin

Six people were wounded in a shooting during a gathering early Sunday morning in suburban Elgin.

Police responded to calls of a reported shooting in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue about 2 a.m. and found five people injured, Elgin police.

They were taken to area hospitals, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Officers were later notified of a sixth person injured who self-transported to an area hospital, police said.

A spokesperson with the police department confirmed that all six injured were wounded by gunfire.

Their conditions and ages weren’t immediately known.

According to preliminary information, the incident appears to be isolated, police said.

Officers are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call 847-289-2600 or to send a message to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with any tip information.

This is a developing story, check back for details.