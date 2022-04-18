Man fatally shot during argument in West Garfield Park

A man was shot during an argument Monday morning in West Garfield Park.

The 43-year-old was in a verbal altercation with the suspect about 11:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the armpit and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

