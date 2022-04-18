The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot during argument in West Garfield Park

The 43-year-old was in a verbal altercation with the suspect about 11:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot during argument in West Garfield Park
A 2-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Nov. 4, 2021, in Harvey.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was shot during an argument Monday morning in West Garfield Park.

The 43-year-old was in a verbal altercation with the suspect about 11:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the armpit and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown
No federal charges against Jason Van Dyke, U.S. Attorney John Lausch announces
Evanston man stabbed sister to death during fight over chores: police
Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci charged with taking thousands in secret payments
Shootout at River North hotel leaves one wounded
19 people shot in Chicago over weekend, one of them fatally
The Latest
Cubs relief pitcher Keegan Thompson is off to a strong start in a multi-inning relief role this season. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson plays ‘extremely valuable’ role in Cubs’ bullpen, win vs. Rays
Keegan Thompson hold a 0.00 ERA through three outings this season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Facility to be renovated for the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at the Ickes Prairie Homes on the Near South Side.
Business
New HIRE360 small-business development center receives $3 million investment
The state and federal funds for the $7 million site on the Near South Side will help women and people of color to scale up their businesses.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One
Bulls
Bulls behind the times in NBA’s evolution
The league has evolved into a three-point shooter’s dream, but the Bulls don’t seem to have received the message.
By Rick Telander
 
Chicago firefighters battle a fire at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood on April 15.
Editorials
Bad times at Antioch Baptist: A roofer’s torch claims another landmark Chicago church
The city must take a closer look at the use of these propane torches and come up with an ordinance to make the practice safer.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Hard_Rock_One_Central.jpg
Business
Chicago casino sites gain critics on the City Council
More alderpersons — with Pat Dowell (3rd) the latest — object to plans in or near their wards after residents voice complaints at community hearings.
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder Business Reporter
 