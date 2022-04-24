Man shot and critically wounded after altercation in River North
A man was shot and critically wounded following an altercation Saturday night in River North on the Near North Side.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street about 10 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.
Detectives were still investigating the previous incident that caused the confrontation.
No one was in custody.
