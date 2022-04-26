The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Police release photo of suspect in stabbing, robbery at Belmont Red Line

The suspect was described as 30 to 35 years old, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Surveillance image of a man police say stabbed and robbed another man at a Red Line stop April 25, 2022.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago police released a photo Tuesday of a man suspected of stabbing and robbing another man on a Red Line train Monday in Lake View.

The attacker allegedly approached a 44-year-old man about 2:40 a.m. at the Belmont stop in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue and stabbed him with a knife before taking his property, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-745-4443.

Later Monday evening, another man was attacked during an attempted robbery at the Addison Red Line stop blocks away in Wrigleyville.

