Off-duty Chicago police officer gets in shootout with catalytic converter thief in Norwood Park: police

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with someone trying to steal a vehicle’s catalytic converter Thursday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood, police said. No injuries were reported.
The man identified himself as an officer after noticing multiple people trying to steal a catalytic converter at 5:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, police said.
At that point, police said there was “an exchange of gunfire” between the officer and one of the suspects. The officer was not hit and the suspects fled, police said.
The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating the shooting.
Additional details were not released.
