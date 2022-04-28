The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Off-duty Chicago police officer gets in shootout with catalytic converter thief in Norwood Park: police

No injuries were reported.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with someone trying to steal a vehicle’s catalytic converter Thursday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood, police said. No injuries were reported.

The man identified himself as an officer after noticing multiple people trying to steal a catalytic converter at 5:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, police said.

At that point, police said there was “an exchange of gunfire” between the officer and one of the suspects. The officer was not hit and the suspects fled, police said.

The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating the shooting.

Additional details were not released.

Coretta Scott King before she addressed the council at a luncheon in the Pick-Congress Hotel on May 26, 1976.
Chicago History
This week in history: Coretta Scott King under surveillance
The FBI spied on both Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, who was born this week. But the surveillance didn’t end after the civil rights leader’s death.
By Alison Martin
 
David B. Milano and his sister, Delores Milano, pictured together before he left the South Side to fight in the Korean War.
Chicago
South Side soldier, missing since 1950, finally comes home
The remains of David B. Milano will be buried Friday in Utah, where much of his family now lives.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A person was struck and killed by a train April 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago
High school student fatally struck by Amtrak train on NW Side
Amtrak Hiawatha line train 332 struck the person Thursday just south of the Healy stop near Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
UPS driver charged with stealing $187,000 in Louis Vuitton packages
Video surveillance shows the driver taking packages from the South Loop UPS warehouse and then dropping them off at his South Side home, police say.
By David Struett
 
Maria Delgado, 47, who graduates from Wright College on Sunday, May 1, 2022 — 28 years after she started attending classes.
Columnists
A Wright College degree decades in the making: ‘I don’t give up’
City College students average three years to complete a 2-year associate degree program. Maria Delgado took 28.
By Neil Steinberg
 