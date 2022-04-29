Man killed in Douglas shooting

A man was found fatally shot Friday night in Douglas on the South Side.
About 10:15 p.m., officers were responding to a Shot Spotter call in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue when they found a man with the multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
The man, 40, was shot in the chest, side and the hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name hasn’t been released.
Area One detectives are investigating.
