Friday, April 29, 2022
Man killed in Douglas shooting

About 10:15 p.m., officers were responding to a Shot Spotter call in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue when they found a man with the multiple gunshot wounds.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Friday night in Douglas on the South Side.

The man, 40, was shot in the chest, side and the hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

