Monday, May 2, 2022
Teen fatally shot when gunfire erupts during argument inside Streeterville hotel

The 18-year-old was killed when people who were allowed in through a side door at Sonesta ES Suites began arguing and shooting at each other early Sunday, according to police.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen was shot to death inside a Streeterville hotel over the weekend when people who were allowed in through a side door began arguing and shooting at each other, according to police.

A group of woman had rented a room at the Sonesta ES Suites at 201 E. Walton Pl. and had opened an emergency door to allow a group of men in early Sunday, according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

There was a confrontation and shots were exchanged, he said. Officers were called to the hotel around 5 a.m. and found an 18-year-old man wounded on the second floor. A gun was lying next to him, Deenihan said.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody, but Deenihan said police were tracking the car used by the gunman.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

