Thursday, May 12, 2022
Man killed during Fuller Park drive-by shooting

The 33-year-old was standing on the porch of a home about 12:35 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Wells Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was standing on the porch of a home about 12:35 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Wells Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

