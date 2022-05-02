19-year-old man found fatally shot on curb in West Englewood

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot Sunday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1400 block of West 71st Place about 10:50 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds to his neck and body, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The man is the sixth person killed this year in West Englewood and the third killed in less than two weeks, according to Sun-Times data. The community had six homicides in the same period last year.

Two men, 48 and 42, were killed and two others were wounded April 23 less than three miles north in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone inside a gray vehicle opened fire at them, police said.