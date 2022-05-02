The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

19-year-old man found fatally shot on curb in West Englewood

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1400 block of West 71st Place about 10:50 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds to his neck and body, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE 19-year-old man found fatally shot on curb in West Englewood
Two people were shot, one fatally, Apr. 8, 2022, in Woodlawn.

A man was found shot to death May 1, 2022 on the South Side.

Archive Sun-Times

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot Sunday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1400 block of West 71st Place about 10:50 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds to his neck and body, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The man is the sixth person killed this year in West Englewood and the third killed in less than two weeks, according to Sun-Times data. The community had six homicides in the same period last year.

Two men, 48 and 42, were killed and two others were wounded April 23 less than three miles north in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone inside a gray vehicle opened fire at them, police said.

Next Up In Crime
2 shot in Loop alley Sunday night
8 people killed, teen boy among 14 others wounded since Friday evening in shootings in Chicago
Person found shot to death inside Gold Coast business: police
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Albany Park drive-by
Man attacked at CTA Green Line station, another attacked on Blue Line train almost an hour apart
Woman fatally shot after argument in Rosemoor
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 2, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” stays true to the vibe of the Baz Luhrmann film version.
Chicago
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ cancels performance after nearby Loop ‘disturbance’
The Sunday night crowd at the Nederlander Theatre was sent home just before curtain and offered refunds or ticket exchanges.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Two people were shot May 1, 2022, in the Loop.
News
2 shot in Loop alley Sunday night
Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
And many more? Marcus Stroman marks 31st birthday with his first victory as a Cub
Stroman shut out the first-place Brewers for seven innings and retired the final 14 batters he faced as the Cubs won 2-0 to avoid a weekend sweep.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
Is it May already? Cubs — a red-hot 1-0 this month — happy to put April in the rearview
The quality of at-bats dropped, strikeouts mounted and the team’s fielding went from flawless to fumbling as a 6-4 start turned into 8-13.
By Steve Greenberg
 