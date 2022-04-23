The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
4 wounded in West Englewood shooting, fire officials say

Paramedics responded to a call of multiple people shot about 7:40 p.m. near Damen Avenue and Garfield Boulevard.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were wounded in shooting Saturday night in West Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago fire officials.

Police did not immediately have details, but fire officials said paramedics responded to a call of multiple people shot about 7:40 p.m. near Damen Avenue and Garfield Boulevard.

The four wounded were taken to Stroger Hospital and the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment and all were listed in serious condition, fire officials said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

The Latest
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, attends a news conference with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2018.
Nation/World
Orrin Hatch, long-serving Utah Senator, dies at age 88
His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Mitt Romney.
By Associated Press
 
crime_scene_police_tape.jpg
Crime
3 men shot in Near West Side drive-by
The group was on the sidewalk about 3:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Wilcox Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
This You Gotta See: Bulls try to scrape their dignity off the floor in Game 4 against Bucks
Not to tell coach Billy Donovan how to do his job, but we suggest dialing up a game plan that doesn’t involve falling behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter.
By Steve Greenberg
 
John Adams, founder of Bronzeville Trail Task Force, poses for a portrait Saturday near the abandoned Kenwood “L” line embankment in the Bronzeville neighborhood, which the Bronzeville Trail Task Force is proposing to convert into an elevated walking trail.
Chicago
Community leaders kick off planning for Bronzeville Trail, a years-long project
Leaders expect the trail to rival the popular 606 Trail, but fundraising is still an issue.
By Katie Anthony
 
Pirates_Cubs_Baseball__1_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs make history in 21-0 rout of Pirates
The Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak and the victory was their most lopsided shutout win since at least 1901.
By Brian Sandalow
 