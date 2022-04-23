4 wounded in West Englewood shooting, fire officials say

Four people were wounded in shooting Saturday night in West Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago fire officials.

Police did not immediately have details, but fire officials said paramedics responded to a call of multiple people shot about 7:40 p.m. near Damen Avenue and Garfield Boulevard.

The four wounded were taken to Stroger Hospital and the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment and all were listed in serious condition, fire officials said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

