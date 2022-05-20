Chicago police officer who shot and seriously wounded unarmed 13-year-old boy relieved of police powers pending investigation

The Chicago police officer who shot and seriously wounded an unarmed 13-year-old boy during a chase in Austin Wednesday night has been relieved of his duties pending an investigation.

Chicago police announced the move Friday afternoon. The officer was already placed on administrative duties as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting.

The boy jumped from a stolen Honda Accord as officers closed in on the car, which police say had been stolen Monday and used in a carjacking in Oak Park on Tuesday. The boy then ran toward a gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

An officer shot the boy once as the teen turned toward police who were pursuing him, according to Police Supt. David Brown. He wouldn’t say how many rounds were fired or whether the boy had his hands up.

Brown did say no shots were fired at police, and law enforcement sources say no weapon was found.

The boy was in serious but stable condition at Stroger, where he was being held in custody “for the stolen car,” Brown said Thursday. He did not elaborate and no charges have been announced.

During a news conference Thursday night, Brown declined to offer any clear defense of the officer who fired at the boy, telling reporters, “I’m not going to testify for the officer. No, the officer needs to write his own statement.”

Contributing: Tom Schuba, David Struett, Mitch Dudek

