The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 20, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police officer who shot and seriously wounded unarmed 13-year-old boy relieved of police powers pending investigation

During a news conference earlier in the week, Police Supt. David Brown declined to offer any clear defense of the officer, saying, “I’m not going to testify for the officer. No, the officer needs to write his own statement.”

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago police officer who shot and seriously wounded unarmed 13-year-old boy relieved of police powers pending investigation
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, left, followed by high ranking police supervisor walk up to a podium to give a press briefing on an incident where a police officer shot an unarmed 13-year-old boy, Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, left, followed by high ranking police supervisor walk up to a podium to give a press briefing on an incident where a police officer shot an unarmed 13-year-old boy, Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago police officer who shot and seriously wounded an unarmed 13-year-old boy during a chase in Austin Wednesday night has been relieved of his duties pending an investigation.

Chicago police announced the move Friday afternoon. The officer was already placed on administrative duties as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting.

The boy jumped from a stolen Honda Accord as officers closed in on the car, which police say had been stolen Monday and used in a carjacking in Oak Park on Tuesday. The boy then ran toward a gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

An officer shot the boy once as the teen turned toward police who were pursuing him, according to Police Supt. David Brown. He wouldn’t say how many rounds were fired or whether the boy had his hands up.

Brown did say no shots were fired at police, and law enforcement sources say no weapon was found.

The boy was in serious but stable condition at Stroger, where he was being held in custody “for the stolen car,” Brown said Thursday. He did not elaborate and no charges have been announced.

During a news conference Thursday night, Brown declined to offer any clear defense of the officer who fired at the boy, telling reporters, “I’m not going to testify for the officer. No, the officer needs to write his own statement.”

Contributing: Tom Schuba, David Struett, Mitch Dudek

Next Up In Crime
Sister of Stacy Peterson vows to support defense attorney if he reveals details of missing woman’s fate
Once again, Chicago’s top cop on defensive over gun violence, this time after mass shooting at trouble-spot on Near North Side
Pfleger still at forefront of anti-gun fight as he plans June march
Woman charged with April Rogers Park shooting
2 killed, 7 wounded in downtown mass shooting among 14 shot across Chicago Thursday
Chicago’s top cop has few answers about how an unarmed 13-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer
The Latest
Woman relaxing at home in evening and watching TV
Letters to the Editor
Enough with the political ads
I am still waiting for the candidate who vows to restrict campaign ads to 60 days prior to the election. That is the candidate I will vote for.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Michael Kopech pitches against the Cubs on May 3 at Wrigley Field.
White Sox
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech reinstated from paternity list; Ryan Burr optioned to Charlotte
The Sox play a three-game series against the Yankees in New York this weekend.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Imani was spotted in Minnesota on May 16. He was hatched in 2021 on Montrose Beach.
Imani — Rose and Monty’s chick from 2021 — spotted in Minnesota
“That’s the best that we can hope for, that however long Monty and Rose were going to be with us ... their young would go on to continue their story.”
By Cadence Quaranta
 
CHICAGOMASSSHOOTING_052022_10.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: May 20, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
merlin_38111447.jpg
Crime
Sister of Stacy Peterson vows to support defense attorney if he reveals details of missing woman’s fate
Cassandra Cales says she would support Drew Peterson’s former defense attorney Joel Brodsky if he gets in trouble with a judge, as long as he helps end her nearly 15-year search for her “best friend.”
By Jon Seidel
 