Man found fatally shot in Gresham apartment complex
The man, 24, was found by a tenant with two gunshot wounds to the head in the entry way of the complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street about 1:30 a.m., police said.
A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in a Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.
The man, 24, was found by a tenant with two gunshot wounds to the head in the entry way of the complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The man is the seventeenth person killed in the Auburn Gresham community area so far this year, according to Sun-Times data.
Security guard hurt in struggle with armed shoplifting suspect at Olympia Fields Walmart, police say
The Latest
State troopers responding to the shooting about 8:10 p.m. found the woman, 25, with injuries considered life threatening, fire officials and Illinois state police said.
Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney say subtler goodbyes on the 47th season finale.
Jaylun Sanders, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting. A second man, 20-year-old Kameron Abram, faces weapons and trespassing charges, police said.
Hours after Woods limped his way to a 9-over 79 in the third round at Southern Hills, he informed the PGA of America of his withdrawal.