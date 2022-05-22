The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Man found fatally shot in Gresham apartment complex

The man, 24, was found by a tenant with two gunshot wounds to the head in the entry way of the complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in a Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.

The man, 24, was found by a tenant with two gunshot wounds to the head in the entry way of the complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, officials said.

No one was in custody.

The man is the seventeenth person killed in the Auburn Gresham community area so far this year, according to Sun-Times data.

