The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with murder in fatal Irving Park shooting

Gaven Leon, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Ryan Balbag, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with murder in fatal Irving Park shooting
A man is facing murder charges in a fatal shooting from Feb 3, 2022.

A man is facing murder charges in a fatal shooting from Feb 3, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a driver in Irving Park in February.

Gaven Leon, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Ryan Balbag, Chicago police said.

On Feb. 3, Leon opened fire and struck Balbag in the eye as he was driving with two passengers in the 4000 block of North Pulaski Road, police said. Balbag was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Leon was arrested Sunday, and he is expected to appear in bond court Monday.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed and 31 others — including 13-year-old boy — wounded by gunfire over weekend in Chicago
Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park
Feds recorded Mike Madigan learning about secret payments to controversial ex-political aide, court records show
Boys, 13 and 16, shot in South Shore
Bail denied for man who was shot after breaching Millennium Park security, aiming gun at guards
No bail for man accused of killing 2, hurting 7 in Near North Side shooting: ‘There’s no other way to describe it than a massacre’
The Latest
Hyde Park coach Jamere Dismukes looks on during the game against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Rich East alum Jamere Dismukes takes the Raptors’ reins with high hopes, big plans
Rich basketball and coach Jamere Dismukes are the perfect match.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France’s Diane Parry during their first round match at the French Open.
Tennis
French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova ousted in first round
Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
By Associated Press
 
The West Front of the U.S. Capitol building, shown in August 2021.
Elections
Illinois primary polls: Sean Casten edge over Marie Newman; wide open race to replace Bobby Rush
Polls at this stage – especially for the crowded 1st district primary - are used by campaigns to test messages, name ID and figure out the politics of the electorate.
By Lynn Sweet
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After 31 years, my husband’s lies are becoming clear
How do I live with a man who hasn’t told the truth about his female ‘friends’ and his relationships with them?
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A rendering of the Christian Science Church, 2700 N. Pine Grove Ave.
Chicago Enterprise
Tony Lincoln Park projects show the rich are all right
Whatever else is happening in the city or with its housing market, demand powers onward in the city’s wealthy districts.
By David Roeder
 