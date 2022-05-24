Man stabbed to death on Blue Line train on Near West Side

A man was stabbed to death on a Blue Line train on the Near West Side Monday night.
Chicago police were called to the Clinton Station in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m.
The man, about 40, suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
No one was in custody.
