Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Man stabbed to death on Blue Line train on Near West Side

Chicago police were called to the CTA station in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are conducting a death investigation after a man died May, 3, 2021 pinned between a CTA train and the platform.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was stabbed to death on a Blue Line train on the Near West Side Monday night.

Chicago police were called to the Clinton Station in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m.

The man, about 40, suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No one was in custody.

