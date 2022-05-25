3 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were wounded in citywide gun violence Tuesday.

A man was shot while driving Tuesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was driving about 2 p.m. in the 8000 block of South South Shore Drive when a suspect approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Tuesday evening, a woman was shot near a CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The woman, 27, was hit in the arm in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 6:45 p.m., police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition.

A man was wounded during an armed robbery in Roseland Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old man was walking outside about 9:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street when two male suspects approached, pulled out a gun and demanded is belongings, police said.

He handed over his belongings and as the suspects walked away, someone shot him in the groin, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Nine people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.

