The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 shot Tuesday in Chicago

A man was shot while driving Tuesday afternoon in the 8000 block of South South Shore Drive when a suspect approached him on foot and fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 shot Tuesday in Chicago
A man was fatally shot inside a home in West Pullman May 23, 2022, in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file photo

Three people were wounded in citywide gun violence Tuesday.

A man was shot while driving Tuesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was driving about 2 p.m. in the 8000 block of South South Shore Drive when a suspect approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Tuesday evening, a woman was shot near a CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The woman, 27, was hit in the arm in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 6:45 p.m., police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition.

A man was wounded during an armed robbery in Roseland Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old man was walking outside about 9:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street when two male suspects approached, pulled out a gun and demanded is belongings, police said.

He handed over his belongings and as the suspects walked away, someone shot him in the groin, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Nine people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime
19 children, 2 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
Man, 75, critically injured after doused with flammable liquid and lit on fire on Lower Wabash Avenue
Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park
CPD officers deserve signing bonus, help buying homes, City Council member proposes
‘On my way to protest for a Rolex’: Chicago man admits setting fire to CTA van amid 2020 riots
Probation sentence for gambling agent wraps feds’ prosecution of massive betting ring
The Latest
Five people were hurt in a stabbing March 3, 2022 in Logan Square.
Crime
Man, 75, critically injured after doused with flammable liquid and lit on fire on Lower Wabash Avenue
The man was lying on the ground in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when he was attacked early Wednesday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t measure up to the guys at my fiancee’s bachelorette party
Man wishes his bride hadn’t brought home pictures and videos from the bawdy bash because he keeps comparing himself to the hunky performers.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Republicans Jesse Sullivan, Darren Bailey, and Gary Rabine prepare for a debate at WGN’s studios on Tuesday.
Politics
GOP gubernatorial debates: Bailey calls Chicago ‘a crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole’
It was a bleak picture painted by the half of the GOP primary field — venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, businessman Gary Rabine and state Sen. Darren Bailey — who squared off during a live debate hosted by WGN-TV.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
SKY_052522_07.JPG
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky celebrate title with ring, banner ceremony, then beat Fever
Candace Parker led the way with 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and three steals.
By Annie Costabile
 