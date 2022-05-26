No bail for pair charged with killing 9-year-old, wounding 5-year-old in Skokie shooting

Bail was denied Thursday for two people charged with fatally shooting a 9-year-old boy and wounding his 5-year-old brother earlier this month in Skokie, officials said.

Richard Banks, 22, and Christian Anderson, 16, both of Chicago, were charged with first-degree murder in the May 14 shooting death of Jeremiah Ellis, along with attempted murder and aggravated battery, Skokie police announced Thursday.

A third person was also arrested in connection to the incident. Police planned to announce details of the third arrest in a press conference Friday.

Officers found Ellis with multiple gunshot wounds just after midnight inside an apartmentin the 4700 block of Main Street, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

His younger brother suffered a graze wound and was also taken to a hospital, police said.

Banks and Anderson appeared in court Thursday and were ordered held without bond.