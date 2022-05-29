The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 wounded in Little Village shooting

A woman and man, 27 and 25, were in a car in the 2900 block of West 31st Street about 11:45 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
2 wounded in Little Village shooting
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.

Two people were wounded in a shooting May 28, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the West Side.

A woman and man, 27 and 25, were in a car in the 2900 block of West 31st Street about 11:45 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the right arm and left leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reportedly in fair condition, officials said.

The woman was grazed in her finger and refused medical treatment, police said.

No one was in custody.

