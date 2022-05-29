2 wounded in Little Village shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the West Side.
A woman and man, 27 and 25, were in a car in the 2900 block of West 31st Street about 11:45 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the right arm and left leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reportedly in fair condition, officials said.
The woman was grazed in her finger and refused medical treatment, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was introspective on the subject of transparency as the Cubs and White Sox opened a two-game series.
Thompson pitches five innings of one-run ball in Cubs’ 5-1 victory
Seventeen passengers were aboard the vessel when it caught fire at the Spring Brook Marina.
Miley, who said he was originally scheduled to face the White Sox this weekend, hopes to avoid the IL.