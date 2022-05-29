Woman seriously wounded in River North shooting

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night in River North.

About 10 p.m., the woman, 20, was sitting in a parked vehicle with a male in the 500 block of West Erie Street when three to four male suspects approached them, Chicago police said.

One suspect reached into the vehicle and punched the male in the face, police said. As the suspects walked away, one pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The woman was struck in the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The male wasn’t shot and refused help from paramedics, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

