The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Four wounded when gunmen open fire on SUV in Loop — day after mayor decries growing gun violence downtown

A blue Dodge Durango was stopped in the 400 block of South Wells Street when the gunmen fired from a sidewalk around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Four wounded when gunmen open fire on SUV in Loop — day after mayor decries growing gun violence downtown
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Sun-Times file photo.

A day after Chicago’s mayor decried growing gun violence downtown, four people were wounded when two gunmen opened fire on an SUV stopped at a light in the Loop.

The blue Dodge Durango was stopped in the 400 block of South Wells Street when the gunmen fired from a sidewalk around 1:35 a.m., according to police.

A woman, 26, who was crossing the street was hit in the left leg and was taken in fair condition to Stroger Hospital.

Three people in the Durango were dropped off at Stroger: A 38-year-old man shot in the back and listed in critical condition; a 31-year-old woman shot in the back and legs and also listed in critical condition; and a 28-year-old woman shot in the left leg and listed in fair condition.

Police released no other details and reported no one in custody.

The shooting follows several downtown attacks over the weekend. Two people were hit by gunfire in an alley in the Chicago Theater District Sunday, including a stagehand for a musical that was later canceled for the evening. A teen fatally shot inside a Streeterville hotel, and a woman was killed outside 10 Bowling Lounge in River North.

Shooting have sharply risen in the Central and Near North police districts covering the Loop and River North. The districts have seen 23 homicide and shooting victims through April 30 of this year. That’s a 64% jump compared to the same time period in 2021, according to a Sun-Times analysis of police data.

The area had already seen a big rise in shooting and homicide victims over the past couple years. In 2021, there were 139 homicide and shooting victims, a 60% increase over the 87 victims in 2020 and a 167 % increase over the 52 in those districts in 2019.

The spike in the heart of the city comes as police announced that shootings trended downward by 16% across the city so far this year — meaning the downtown area continues to head in the wrong direction.

After the new numbers were released Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said city officials need to “step up our efforts downtown.”

“Particularly distressing is, again, the number of young people that seemingly are involved in acts of violence,” Lightfoot said at a news conference. “It’s clearly not acceptable and that’s why we’ve got to keep doing, I think, the things that we know are working.”

Police Supt. David Brown said his department is increasing patrols in the downtown area — as it is in other parts of the city.

“We are not going to be a part of treating one neighborhood differently than another based on whatever reasons,” Brown said. “All of these neighborhoods are important to us as the police department. We are adding resources not only to the downtown — we are adding to the downtown — but the CTA needs more resources and so does areas on the South Side and areas on the West Side.”

Next Up In Crime
Gunfire during drug deal in Loop wounds two ‘unintended targets’ in Theater District, including ‘Moulin Rouge!’ stagehand
One man shot dead, another wounded in Rogers Park
2 men critically hurt in Humboldt Park gas station shooting
Top cop touts decline in murders, shootings in April
Downtown shootings continue spike with 64% jump in 2022
Person of interest identified in homicide of 17-year-old girl in Tinley Park
The Latest
It’s easy to add vegetables to pasta carbonara, so you can confidently call this dish a complete meal.
Recipes
Asparagus and pasta carbonara oozes springtime comfort food
Carbonara consists of pasta and cured pork or bacon, whisked in a slick sauce of eggs and a shower of grated pecorino cheese.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m heartbroken after dumping thief who vandalized my car
She still loves him despite his cruel behavior but asks: Is there more than one right person for everyone?
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Former Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, waving to the delegates from the stage of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1996.
Chicago
Exclusive details on Chicago’s bid for 2024 Democratic convention: Bid due May 27
The Sun-Times interviewed Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who have been working on Chicago’s bid for months.
By Lynn Sweet and Tina Sfondeles
 
colin_firth_toni_collette.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Staircase’: Colin Firth breaks bad as a real-life liar, cheater and possibly killer
In well-written HBO Max series, the good-guy actor expertly plays a duplicitous man whose discovery of his wife’s body casts suspicion on him and divides his family .
By Richard Roeper
 
Entertain your friends with creamy Parmesan shrimp.
Recipes
Menu planner: You can’t go wrong with creamy Parmesan shrimp
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 