Man killed, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
They were inside of a vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
Two men were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting Tuesday in Back of the Yards.
One man, 24, was shot in the legs and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The other man, 25, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
No arrests have been reported.
