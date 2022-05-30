The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man killed in Gresham shooting

About 5 p.m., the 27-year-old was in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed May 30, 2022, in Gresham.

A man was fatally shot Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., the 27-year-old was in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area two detectives are investigating.

