Man killed in Gresham shooting

A man was fatally shot Monday in Gresham on the South Side.
About 5 p.m., the 27-year-old was in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area two detectives are investigating.
‘Walking Man’ was burned alive for 3 minutes. Attacker offers no motive other than he’s an ‘angry person,’ prosecutors say
The Latest
The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Right-hander Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Graveman’s void in the bullpen.
He was inside a residence about 2:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Green Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the face and abdomen, Chicago police said.
Illinois native and Union Maj. Gen. John A. Logan is credited as the founder of “decoration day” to honor Civil War dead.
Workers are putting finishing touches on a multi-million dollar renovation of the historic Studebaker Theater.