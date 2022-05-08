12-year-old boy shot in Little Village

A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Little Village Sunday night.
The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 8:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 21st Street when two suspects fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the ankle and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
