Man shot to death while standing in kitchen of West Town home

A man was shot to death Sunday night while standing in the kitchen of a West Town home.
The man, 20, was hit by gunfire that came from the alley in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
He was one of six people killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.
The Latest
Batali pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery in 2019, stemming from accusations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017.
Some lucky fans of the fast-food restaurant will have the chance to watch drag performances from the comfort of a Taco Bell Cantina.
Steaming artichokes is the easiest and healthiest method of preparation, and the best bet for retaining their subtle flavor.
The attacker wore dark clothing with a surgical mask and either a construction vest or Amazon vest.