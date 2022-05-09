Man shot to death while standing in kitchen of West Town home

A man was shot to death Sunday night while standing in the kitchen of a West Town home.

The man, 20, was hit by gunfire that came from the alley in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

He was one of six people killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

