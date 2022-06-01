The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Chicago police officer shot in Englewood

The officer’s condition was not immediately known.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police officer was shot June 1, 2022, in Englewood.

A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday evening on the South Side.

The shooting happened in the 7th District, which covers Englewood and West Englewood, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Further details on the shooting were not released. The officer’s condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.Check back for details.

The Latest
Joyce Chapman
Education
Far South Side organizer appointed to Chicago school board
Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked Joyce Chapman, who founded the Pullman Community Development Corporation and is the chair of the Far South Side Community Action Council, to fill a seat that had been empty for nearly a year.
By Nader Issa
 
Tim Anderson is with teammates in Toronto as he works his way back from a groin strain.
White Sox
Upbeat White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson bringing energy, even from the IL
Tim Anderson says he’s feeling good, already increasing work three days after straining groin
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin speaks about the crime in Chicago and his answers to combat it during a news conference at his campaign headquarters.
Elections
Republican Irvin’s anti-crime plan rests on taking ‘handcuffs off the police’ by repealing law Democrats insist he supported
The Aurora mayor vowed to repeal “anti-police pro-criminal policies” in a bill that Pritzker signed into law last year. Pritzker’s campaign says a letter that Irvin sent to one of the sponsors shows he actually supported the criminal justice reforms — but Irvin’s campaign says he was just “being polite to a state senator when asking for revisions” to the law.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Students from Daniel Webster Elementary School stage a peace march around the Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning, three days after five people were wounded in a mass shooting outside the West Side school.
News
West Side students march for peace: ‘Put down the guns’
The peace march comes just days after five people were seriously wounded in a shootout in front of the West Garfield Park elementary school.
By Manny Ramos
 
GENIRON_05XX22_13.jpg
Environment
General Iron owner says Lightfoot broke rules, politicized permit process
Lawyers in a new filing are seeking emails and other documents as they seek to reverse the city decision to deny the metal shredder’s permit.
By Brett Chase
 