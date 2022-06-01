Chicago police officer shot in Englewood

A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday evening on the South Side.
The shooting happened in the 7th District, which covers Englewood and West Englewood, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.
Further details on the shooting were not released. The officer’s condition was not immediately known.
This is a developing story.Check back for details.
