The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Federal charges for Chicago teen in shooting of marshal, K-9

Tarrion Johnson, 19, allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him on a warrant.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Federal charges for Chicago teen in shooting of marshal, K-9
merlin_106176132.jpg

A Chicago police officer crosses the street in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood, after a shootout between police and two suspects struck a U.S. marshal and a K-9, Thursday afternoon, June 2, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A 19-year-old Chicago man will face federal charges for allegedly shooting and wounding a U.S. marshal and police dog in Belmont-Cragin.

Tarrion Johnson is accused of opening fire June 2 on the federal officer and two Chicago Police officers —as well as a Belgian Malinois federal K-9 officer named Rin — when the officers attempted to arrest Johnson on the sidewalk near a building in the 5200 block of West Belmont on a warrant for attempted murder and attempted robbery, according to a Chicago Police report.

The marshal realized he had been shot in the hand but refused to go to the hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said, but Rin was rushed to a veterinary hospital. Media reports showed a row of Chicago Police officers saluting as Rin walked out of the hospital two days after the shooting.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Lausch did not immediately respond to a question about the dog’s condition.

Johnson was arrested after the shooting and held without bond on state charges for attempted murder, injuring a police animal and aggravated cruelty to animals. A federal criminal complaint was entered Friday charging Johnson with assaulting a federal officer and violating weapons laws.

Johnson had previously been charged in connection with an April 2021 attempted robbery in the Galewood neighborhood that left a woman injured, when he is alleged to have attempted to rob a couple as they were parked in the 1600 block of North Merrimac.

According to a police report, Johnson approached the driver and while holding a gun and said, “You know what this is.”

Johnson allegedly shot out the driver’s side window, striking a female passenger in the arm. As the male driver sped away, Johnson allegedly shot at the back of their vehicle, according to the report.

Next Up In Crime
Woman who raised Heather Mack’s child in Indonesia could care for her here — if she makes it in time
17-year-old boy found fatally shot in West Englewood
Man found shot to death on Near West Side
11 shot Thursday in Chicago including 3-year-old girl
Boy, 11, killed by hit-and-run driver in Lawndale was dragged half a block, police say
Chicago police officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Humboldt Park, police say
The Latest
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Saturday will be a special day for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras
When he comes to bat, younger brother William will be behind the plate as the Braves’ catcher.
By Mark Gonzales
 
chicago_dnc_convention.JPG
Politics
In DC, Pritzker, Lightfoot pitch DNC on Chicago bid to host 2024 Democratic convention
Top DNC officials also met on Friday with representatives from New York, Houston and Atlanta, the other cities bidding for the convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_102087315.jpg
News
Woman who raised Heather Mack’s child in Indonesia could care for her here — if she makes it in time
It wasn’t clear Friday whether Oshar Suartama could get to Chicago before Stella’s current caretaker, Vanessa Favia, has to relinquish custody. If she can’t, the child could wind up with Diana Roque Ellis of Beverly Hills, a friend of Mack’s murdered mother.
By Jon Seidel
 
Michael Kopech’s last start was Sunday in Chicago.
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech cleared to start Sunday vs. Astros
Michael Kopech’s bullpen session Thursday went well. “He feels good. He’s ready,” manager Tony La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison
Politics
A Cook County politician’s home got “special attention” from suburban police
Cook County GOP chairman Sean Morrison is a vocal critic of the ruling Democrats and often points to violent crime in Chicago. But Morrison also has benefited for years — starting soon after he became a county commissioner — from “special attention” given to his home by police in south suburban Palos Park.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago
 