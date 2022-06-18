21-year-old woman shot in car on Near North Side

A 21-year-old woman was shot in both legs Saturday morning on the Near North Side.
About 4:30 a.m., the woman was sitting in a vehicle with a man at the wheel in the 100 block of West Illinois when an unidentified gunman walked up to the driver’s side and showed a gun, according to Chicago police.
The driver tried to pull away and the gunman opened fire, striking the woman in both her legs, police said.
The man drove her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.
No one was in custody. Area Three detectives were investigating.
