The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

Five people were shot in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
merlin_106502440.jpg

Chicago police work the scene were three people were shot in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Friday, June 17, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sixteen people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, including a man killed while on a porch in Stony Island Park on the South Side.

He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Later, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday night in the Near West Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, police said.

He was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

In nonfatal attacks, three men were shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.

The men were taken to hospitals in an unknown condition.

About an hour later, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

She was in a ride-hailing vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, police said. The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Late Friday night, five people were shot in a parking lot in Douglas on the South Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began firing shots in their direction, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chin while another, 19, was struck in the leg police said. They were both taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A woman, 18, was struck in the leg and was also taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A third man, 20, was shot in the arm and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. A fourth man, 26, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Last weekend, seven people were killed and 30 others wounded in citywide shootings.

