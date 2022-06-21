The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
1 in custody after man wounded in North Avenue Beach shooting

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police investigate the scene after a man was shot at North Avenue Beach June 21, 2022.

Mary Norkol/Sun-Times

A person was arrested after a man was wounded in a shooting at North Avenue Beach Tuesday night.

The man was outside about 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive when another man fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was struck and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. Charges are pending.

Several officers at the scene blocked the entrance to the beach, ushering crowds away from the shore.

Three young women who were at the beach said a few fights had broken out before the shooting happened. They heard someone say “somebody got a gun, somebody got a gun” before hearing at least six shots, according to the women, who asked not to be named.

“We just heard shots and ran,” one of the women said.

