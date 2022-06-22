Woman shot and killed while arguing with man in Englewood

A woman was shot and killed while arguing with a man in Englewood Tuesday night.
The woman, 22, was shot in the head around 11:10 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The man ran off after the shooting and was not in custody.
