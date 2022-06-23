Man shot during attempted robbery on Near North Side
The man, 26, was standing outside in the 500 block of North State Street about 3:25 a.m. when he was approached by a male with a gun, police said.
The man, 26, was standing outside in the 500 block of North State Street about 3:25 a.m. when he was approached by a male with a gun, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the wrist during a struggle after refusing to follow the male’s demands, police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
