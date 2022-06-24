The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Girl, 16, shot as relative was parking in Roseland

The teen was in a car with a family member who was parking in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when she was struck by gunfire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 16, shot as relative was parking in Roseland
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.

A 16-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting June 24, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 16-year-old girl was shot early Friday as a relative was parking in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The teen was in a car with a family member who was parking in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when she was shot by someone passing in a sedan, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. She was listed in serious condition.

No one was in custody.

Less than a mile away, a 21-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting hours earlier.

Next Up In Crime
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham
Two 13-year-old boys hurt in separate shootings on West, South Sides
13-year-old girl dies days after Gresham crash
Man killed witness in murder case at request of inmate at Cook County Jail, prosecutors say
Oversight agency finds no evidence race was a factor in confrontation between Chicago cop and woman at North Avenue Beach
Hit-and-run driver charged with striking Chicago police officer directing traffic
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, June 24, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sky_vs_Sparks_Juan_Ocampo_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker becomes first player in WNBA history with three career triple-doubles in Sky’s 82-59 win over Sparks
Parker finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and moved into eighth on the WNBA’s all-time assists list and fifth on the league’s all-time blocks list.
By Annie Costabile
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, June 23, 2022, in Gresham.
News
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham
The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., last month; State Sen. Darren Bailey, right, at a news conference in Chicago last month.
Elections
Trump’s pick on Tuesday? ‘Maybe’ Bailey, former president hints to Illinois interviewer days ahead of weekend rally here
The former president apparently thinks Darren Bailey is “doing a good job,” according to an interview with The Center Square’s Greg Bishop ahead of a planned “Save America” rally on Saturday in central Illinois.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Johnny Cueto had no run support from his teammates Thursday night.
White Sox
Cueto OK, but no ‘O’ vs. O’s dooms White Sox
Johnny Cueto allowed three runs in 5 1⁄3 innings in the Orioles’ 4-0 victory.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 