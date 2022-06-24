Girl, 16, shot as relative was parking in Roseland
The teen was in a car with a family member who was parking in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when she was struck by gunfire.
A 16-year-old girl was shot early Friday as a relative was parking in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The teen was in a car with a family member who was parking in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when she was shot by someone passing in a sedan, Chicago police said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. She was listed in serious condition.
No one was in custody.
Less than a mile away, a 21-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting hours earlier.
The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
