Man killed, 2 others wounded in Morgan Park shooting
A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting early Friday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The victims were outside with a group of people in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 2:05 a.m. when a male opened fire and fled in a black sedan going east, Chicago police said.
Two men, 18 and 31, were shot in the torso and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The younger man died due to his injuries, officials said. The older man was in critical condition.
A woman, 25, was shot in the leg and was also taken to Christ where she was in fair condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
