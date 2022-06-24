Man shot and killed during argument in Altgeld Gardens
A man was shot and killed during an argument early Friday in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.
The man, 19, was arguing with a male in the 800 block of East 132nd Street about 1:10 a.m. when the man was shot in the shoulder, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Officials said the gunman fled the scene.
