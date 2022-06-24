The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Man shot and killed during argument in Altgeld Gardens

The man, 19, was arguing with a male in the 800 block of East 132nd Street about 1:10 a.m. when the man was shot in the shoulder, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_1__28_.jpg

A man was shot and killed June 24, 2022 on the Far South Side.

A man was shot and killed during an argument early Friday in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officials said the gunman fled the scene.

