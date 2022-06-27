Armed person shot by Gary police officer

An armed person was shot by a police officer Sunday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.
Officers responded to reports of a male with a gun in the 2300 block of Johnson Street about 4:40 p.m., Gary police said.
As officers made contact with the male, one officer was “forced” to open fire, striking the male, police said. His age and condition weren’t immediately available.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department was leading the investigation.
The officer was placed on mandatory desk duty until the investigation concludes.
