Boy, 17, wounded in South Shore shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in South Shore on the Far South Side.

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of East 79th Street about 7:05 p.m. when a white car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said.

Hours later, he went to South Shore Hospital for treatment, police said.

No one was in custody.

