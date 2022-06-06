Boy, 17, wounded in South Shore shooting
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of East 79th Street about 7:05 p.m. when a white car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh.
A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in South Shore on the Far South Side.
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of East 79th Street about 7:05 p.m. when a white car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said.
Hours later, he went to South Shore Hospital for treatment, police said.
No one was in custody.
Chicago cop seriously wounded in shootout during traffic stop in Englewood, alleged suspect shot by police
The Latest
The men were on their porch just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He suffered eleven gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Kilian retired the first nine batters before the Cardinals broke through on a wild pitch and a two-run double by Brendan Donovan in the fourth inning, so the quick assumption would be that Kilian would need to make a few adjustments.
But David Ross praises Christopher Morel for providing a spark in the leadoff role.