Man found shot to death inside car in North Park
About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue found the man, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.
A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side.
About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue found Jose Garfias, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody.
The man is the first person killed in North Park so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The community area recorded two homicides in the last two years, and had none in 2019, according to Sun-Times data.
