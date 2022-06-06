The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Man found shot to death inside car in North Park

About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue found the man, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found inside a car shot to death June 6, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A man was found inside a car shot to death June 6, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue found Jose Garfias, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody.

The man is the first person killed in North Park so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The community area recorded two homicides in the last two years, and had none in 2019, according to Sun-Times data.

Police investigate after Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting June 5 in Englewood.
Crime
Defense raises questions about traffic stop that erupted into gunfire in Englewood over weekend, wounding a Chicago police officer
Jerome Halsey, 27, faces charges of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on officers in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street on Sunday, police said.
By Matthew HendricksonDavid Struett, and 1 more
 
The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday.
MLB
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon
Maddon, who led the Cubs to a World Series crown in 2016, went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
By Greg Beacham | Associated Press
 
Kenichi Horie, 83, seen last weekend at Osaka Bay, Japan, waves from his sailboat after his trans-Pacific voyage. The Japanese adventurer returned home after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.
Nation/World
Japanese adventurer, 83, becomes the oldest ever to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean
It was the latest achievement for Kenichi Horie, who also achieved a number of other long-distance solo voyages, including sailing around the world in 1974.
By Mari Yamaguchi | AP
 
Officers work the scene where two people were shot after a fight June 5, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in Little Village
He opened fire while a group of people was fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street Sunday night, police said.
By David Struett
 
BWC_Photo.png
Suburban Chicago
Authorities release name of hatchet-wielding man killed by Naperville police during traffic stop
The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 