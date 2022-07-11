Man killed in Englewood shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Englewood on the South Side.
The 50-year-old was in a residence about 12:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street when he got into an “altercation” with another male who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered inside the residence.
No charges have been announced.
The Latest
Renowned economist Rebecca Blank would have been the first woman to serve as Northwestern’s president.
King will stay with the Hawks’ organization — in the NHL — after an admirable stint as interim head coach last season.
The four-bedroom house is the former Wilkinson High School gym built in 1950. Inside, it has half a basketball court with the original goal and original maple flooring.
While playing with his Breakaway club team, he’s received double-digit offers in the past week alone — from all levels — and more are on the way.
Federer was 97th before play began at the All England Club but now has zero points because the rankings are based on a player’s results over the previous 52 weeks — and he has not competed at all since reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago.