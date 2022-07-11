The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in Englewood shooting

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Englewood shooting
A man was shot dead July 11, 2022, in Englewood.

A man was shot dead July 11, 2022, in Englewood.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 50-year-old was in a residence about 12:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street when he got into an “altercation” with another male who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered inside the residence.

No charges have been announced.

Next Up In Crime
What one bullet did to 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, among dozens shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
Man shot and killed while walking dog in West Englewood, police say
Man wounded in shootout in South Loop parking lot minutes after woman is carjacked less than a mile away
Seven people shot in downtown Chicago over three hours early Sunday, including four in an attack in River North
Man shot on porch in Little Village
Man shot while sitting on bench in Dearborn Homes neighborhood, police say
The Latest
Rebecca Blank is stepping down as president-elect of Northwestern University because of a cancer diagnosis.
Education
Northwestern president-elect steps down after cancer diagnosis
Renowned economist Rebecca Blank would have been the first woman to serve as Northwestern’s president.
By Nader Issa
 
Former interim coach Derek King will return after all, as an assistant, in 2022-23.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks hire Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coaches
King will stay with the Hawks’ organization — in the NHL — after an admirable stint as interim head coach last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A former high school gym in Wilkinson, Indiana, has been converted into a residence. But half of the basketball court remains intact.
High School Basketball
Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana
The four-bedroom house is the former Wilkinson High School gym built in 1950. Inside, it has half a basketball court with the original goal and original maple flooring.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Glenbard West’s Bobby Durkin (33) hits from beyond the arc.
High School Basketball
Glenbard West grad Bobby Durkin scoops up multiple scholarship offers
While playing with his Breakaway club team, he’s received double-digit offers in the past week alone — from all levels — and more are on the way.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer appear at a ceremony during this year’s Wimbledon.
Tennis
Roger Federer falls out of tennis rankings for first time since 1997
Federer was 97th before play began at the All England Club but now has zero points because the rankings are based on a player’s results over the previous 52 weeks — and he has not competed at all since reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 