Man killed in Englewood shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 50-year-old was in a residence about 12:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street when he got into an “altercation” with another male who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered inside the residence.

No charges have been announced.

