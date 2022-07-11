The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Two men killed in South Shore shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
Two people were fatally shot in South Shore July 11, 2022.

Two men were fatally shot Monday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 1:40 p.m., David Clay, 25, and Charles Brown, 39, were in an alley in the 2200 block of East 70th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Clay was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

Brown was shot in the arm and chest, and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition at the time but was pronounced dead Tuesday, officials said.

No arrests have been reported.

