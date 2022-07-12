The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

Jermiah Moore, 7, was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 7-year-old boy was fatally shot early Tuesday in East Chicago, Indiana.

Officers were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for multiple shots fired calls.

Jermiah Moore, whose address is unknown, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m., the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.

Police said the 7-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers observed a woman carrying the child inside the hospital from a van after it arrived at the hospital. Three other children and two adults occupied the van, which police searched and observed “a firearm, spent shell casings, blood splatter and a 30 round magazine.”

There was no one in custody.

East Chicago police are investigating.

