7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

A 7-year-old boy was fatally shot early Tuesday in East Chicago, Indiana.
Officers were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for multiple shots fired calls.
Jermiah Moore, whose address is unknown, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m., the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.
Police said the 7-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers observed a woman carrying the child inside the hospital from a van after it arrived at the hospital. Three other children and two adults occupied the van, which police searched and observed “a firearm, spent shell casings, blood splatter and a 30 round magazine.”
There was no one in custody.
East Chicago police are investigating.
