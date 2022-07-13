2 teens shot on front porch in West Town

Two teenagers were shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood near Humboldt Park.

The teens – a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – were on a porch of a residence in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue about 4:18 p.m. when a person approached them and fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The girl was shot in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, while the boy was shot in the left foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

