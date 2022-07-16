Wheeling man sentenced for 2019 attempted murder of Illinois State trooper

A 46-year-old Wheeling man was sentenced for attempted murder of an Illinois State Police trooper and aggravated unlawful restraint of another trooper.

Volodymyr Dragan was sentenced to 57 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for two related incidents in 2019.

Officers went to Dragan’s residence in Wheeling on Aug. 15, 2019, to serve Dragan a search and arrest warrant following an incident where he held a trooper at gun point during a traffic stop. While serving the warrant, Dragan fired shots in his home and struck an officer.

The trooper, who was 32 at the time and a five-year veteran with ISP, was shot through the forearm and later recovered. He has since returned to full duty.

Dragan has been held at Cook County Jail since August 2019.

“Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners and the assistant state’s attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. “The ISP appreciates the court’s strong sentence as we continue our fight to make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois.”