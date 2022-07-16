Boy, 17, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
About 7:50 p.m., the teen was in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue when he was shot in the groin, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Norwegian Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
