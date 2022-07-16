The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Boy, 17, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

About 7:50 p.m., the teen was in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue when he was shot in the groin, police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

He was taken to Norwegian Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

