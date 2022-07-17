The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Woman killed, man wounded by gunfire during fight on porch in East Garfield Park

The two were sitting with others on a porch about 11:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street when a fight began and someone opened fire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was killed and a man wounded by gunfire during a fight on a porch Saturday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The two were sitting with others on a porch about 11:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street when a fight began and someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, who was believed to be in her mid 20s, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she died due to her injuries, police said.

The man, 27, was grazed in the mouth and taken to the same hospital, officials said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

