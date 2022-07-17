The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Man killed in Roseland shooting

About 7:30 a.m., the 44-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Sunday in Roseland on the South Side.

About 7:30 a.m., the 44-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

No arrests have been reported.

