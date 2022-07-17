Man killed in Roseland shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Roseland on the South Side.
About 7:30 a.m., the 44-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
No arrests have been reported.
