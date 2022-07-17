Man killed in Roseland shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Roseland on the South Side.
About 7:30 a.m., Robert Owens III was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said.
Owens, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
No arrests have been reported.
The Latest
The 25-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street about 12:03 p.m. when two people approached him and fired gunshots.
Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington, D.C., will raise rates, on average, 10% next year — a big increase after premiums remained virtually flat for several years.
The 15-year-old went underwater Tuesday at a swimming pond at the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, about 20 miles northwest of Madison.
This is the Sky’s fastest route to 20 wins since 2013 when they went 20-8.
Six Chicago YMCAs will be outfitted with tech hubs and digital navigators, who will help residents use digital resources available to them.