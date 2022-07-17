17-year-old girl shot while sitting in car in Englewood

A 17-year-old girl was shot Sunday evening while sitting in a car in Englewood.
The girl was a passenger in the car in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue when she heard shots and then felt pain, Chicago police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
After cluster of officer suicides, CPD’s former mental health adviser says city isn’t doing enough to help overworked cops
SWAT standoff ends hours after alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park
The Latest
Horton struck out 49 in his last 31 innings for the Sooners, including a 13-strikeout performance against eventual champion Mississippi at the College World Series.
In Greenwood, Indiana — south of Indianapolis — a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
The 6-9 lefty is the first high school pitcher taken by the White Sox since 2001.
The White Sox picked Oswego East lefty Noah Schultz with the 26th pick. Schultz, a 6-9 Vanderbilt recruit, was the top-ranked player in the state’s Class of 2022 according to Prep Baseball Report.
After cluster of officer suicides, CPD’s former mental health adviser says city isn’t doing enough to help overworked cops
Alexa James, the chief executive of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago, decried the practice of canceling days off as “inhumane” and called for a sweeping plan to address psychological issues within the ranks.