Sunday, July 17, 2022
17-year-old girl shot while sitting in car in Englewood

She was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting July 11, 2022, in West Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old girl was shot Sunday evening while sitting in a car in Englewood.

The girl was a passenger in the car in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue when she heard shots and then felt pain, Chicago police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

The Latest
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship
Cubs
Cubs draft Oklahoma righty Cade Horton with 7th overall pick
Horton struck out 49 in his last 31 innings for the Sooners, including a 13-strikeout performance against eventual champion Mississippi at the College World Series.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.
Nation/World
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
In Greenwood, Indiana — south of Indianapolis — a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
By Associated Press
 
Noah Schultz of Oswego East High School was the White Sox’ first-round pick in the major league draft Sunday night.
White Sox
White Sox select Oswego East pitcher Noah Schultz with first-round pick
The 6-9 lefty is the first high school pitcher taken by the White Sox since 2001.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Oswego East senior Noah Schultz was drafted by the White Sox in the first round of the MLB Draft.
High School Baseball
Two local high school pitchers selected in first round of MLB Draft
The White Sox picked Oswego East lefty Noah Schultz with the 26th pick. Schultz, a 6-9 Vanderbilt recruit, was the top-ranked player in the state’s Class of 2022 according to Prep Baseball Report.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago police officers at a promotion and graduation ceremony last Oct. 20.
Crime
After cluster of officer suicides, CPD’s former mental health adviser says city isn’t doing enough to help overworked cops
Alexa James, the chief executive of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago, decried the practice of canceling days off as “inhumane” and called for a sweeping plan to address psychological issues within the ranks.
By Tom Schuba
 